Estadão Content
01/25/2024 – 21:23

The Federal Court of Minas Gerais yesterday ordered the mining companies Vale, BHP and Samarco to pay R$47.6 billion in compensation for the environmental damage that occurred in Mariana, after a dam collapsed in 2015. The payment must be made with monetary correction. Today, this value would be R$94.5 billion.

The decision was made by substitute federal judge Vinicius Cobucci Sampaio. The judge decided that the resources should be directed to a fund administered by the federal government to be used exclusively in the impacted areas.

According to Sampaio, the lack of an adequate legal response, at the time, contributed to the collapse of the dam in Brumadinho in 2019. The judge also recalled that Minas Gerais had three dams at risk of rupture until December 2023. There is still an appeal against the magistrate's decision.

Vale informed, in a statement to the market, that it was not notified of the court decision. The dam belonged to Samarco, which is a joint venture between Vale and BHP in equal parts. “The company will respond in due course in the process regarding the decision, against which an appeal can be made”, he informed.

Vale also stated that “it maintains the contributions made to the Renova Foundation, an entity created to manage and implement environmental and socioeconomic repair and compensation measures. Until December 2023, R$34.7 billion had been allocated to repair and compensation actions under the responsibility of Renova”.

“Of this amount, R$14.4 billion went to the payment of individual compensation and R$2.7 billion in emergency financial aid, totaling R$17.1 billion that benefited at least 438 thousand people”, concludes the company, in note signed by the executive vice-president of Finance and Investor Relations, Gustavo Duarte Pimenta.