Former US President Donald Trump | Photo: EFE/EPA/JOHN MABANGLO

Former President of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) was sentenced this Friday (16) to pay more than US$300 million in fines.

The decision came from Judge Arthur Engoron, of the New York Supreme Court, who found Trump guilty in the case where he was accused of defrauding his net worth to obtain financial advantages. In this Friday's decision, the judge also banned the former president from holding management positions in any company in the state for three years.

The case against Trump was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James of the Democratic Party, who accused him and his two sons, as well as his company and top executives of inflating their assets to increase their net worth and get better terms. of loan.

Trump denied the accusations and called the process political persecution. The former president also stated that his financial records underestimated his assets and that banks did their “own research and were satisfied with their business.”

Trump will have to pay a total fine of US$354.8 million, his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were fined more than US$4 million each. Both are also barred from holding management positions in any New York company for two years.

The other defendants, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney, who were responsible for the finances of Trump's company, were permanently banned from controlling the finances of any company in the state.

The decision is yet another setback for Trump, who is the favorite in the race for the Republican Party's nomination to run for president this year against current US President Joe Biden. Trump, according to polls, is also the favorite to win the November elections and return to the White House.

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, said he should appeal the decision, which she called a “manifest injustice” and “the culmination of a politically motivated witch hunt” against him.