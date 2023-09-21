After four years, two months and twelve days, this afternoon a federal judge granted provisional release to Juan Collado Moceloin the process for the crimes of organized crime and money laundering, the only one of the four criminal proceedings in which he was subject to preventive detention.

Gustavo Aquiles Villaseñor, Control Judge of the Federal Criminal Justice Center of the North Prison, modified the precautionary measure, taking into account the deteriorated health of the accused and the rulings of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (CoIDH), in which they order the Mexican State to eliminate ex officio preventive detention from its legislation.

With this, former lawyer Juan Collado will be free, but he will have to wear an electronic bracelet on his ankle.

Just last September 19, the Undersecretary of Security, Luis Rodríguez, exhibited the judges who provided help to Juan Colladoformer lawyer of former president Carlos Salinas de Gortari, and the former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Emilio Lozoya Austin, in the criminal proceedings against them for the crimes of tax fraud and operations with resources of illicit origin, respectively.

In the “Zero Impunity” section presented in the morning conference, he announced the case of Collado Mocelo where Gustavo Aquiles Villaseñor, District Judge Specialized in the Accusatory Penal System of the Reclusorio Norte, determined to cease the precautionary measure of preventive detention justified in his process for tax fraud.

Even though Judge Achilles recognized that there was a risk of abduction of Juan Colladodecided to withdraw the precautionary measure, explained Rodríguez Bucio before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Until tonight, Thursday, September 21, 2023, Collado was under informal preventive detention in the North Prison for the “Caja Libertad” case, where a judge He was linked to proceedings for organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin.. But now she will go free.

It was on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, when lawyer Juan Collado, who at that time represented Enrique Peña Nieto and a large part of the national political elite, was detained in a restaurant in Lomas de Chapultepec, and later linked to trial.

The crimes that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) requested from the Control Judge, Jesús Eduardo Vázquez Rea, to be charged to Collado were organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin.