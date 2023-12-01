New judicial setback for Texas. This Friday, a federal judge ordered Greg Abbott’s government to remove the floating wall of buoys that it placed on the Rio Grande, the natural border between the United States and Mexico. Abbott’s maneuver, one of his main strategies to reduce the flow of immigrants in the area, had been harshly criticized by the Mexican government. And also by the Joe Biden Administration, which took the Texas authorities to court to force them to remove the barrier, which has been criticized by both diplomats and human rights organizations. This is Texas’ second judicial defeat in a week. Another court ruled Wednesday that federal Border Patrol agents can cut barbed wire fences installed by state police.

The decision was adopted by the Fifth Circuit of Appeals located in New Orleans, Louisiana, a court that usually sides with conservative cases. The order requires local authorities to bring to the US side the 300 meters of buoys, the length of three football fields, that have been deployed over the river. The ruling has agreed with a lower court, which Judge David Ezra had reached the same conclusion in September. The Government of Texas, one of the most radical in immigration policy, had appealed the court’s decision, as they considered that the judge had erred.

Texas had argued that the parts where the floating barrier had been deployed were not subject to federal law, but to local law. This had been disputed by Washington, which claimed that the buoys prevented proper patrolling and hindered operations on the river. Judge Dana Douglas agreed with the federal government. She also stated in her ruling that the wall has created a “potential risk to human lives.” In August, the bodies of two drowned migrants were found between the buoys, located between Eagle Pass, in Texas, and Piedras Negras, Coahuila. The Mexican Foreign Ministry then stated that Abbott’s strategy not only violated Mexican sovereignty but also impacted “the security, integrity and human rights” of migrants.

This Friday’s decision does not mean the end of the controversy between Washington and Austin. Governor Abbott himself has taken to social media to announce that his government will extend the litigation, elevating the claim to a higher court. “We will go before the Supreme Court if necessary to protect Texas from Joe Biden’s open borders,” said the president. Abbott is a supporter of the draconian measures that Donald Trump imposed at the border during his presidency. A few days ago, the governor supported the former president towards the 2024 presidential campaign. He did so at an event in Edinburg, one of the areas that has suffered the sharp increase in immigrants in recent months. Some 400,000 people have tried to cross there in the last year, according to official figures.

This Friday’s ruling reveals the tensions that Biden’s immigration policy has caused. In a dissenting opinion, Judge Don Willet, who was brought by Trump to the Fifth Circuit, assures that the decision adopted this afternoon does not smooth over the acrimony that the measure has caused with the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “If the district court had given credence to the United States’ arguments, then it would have ordered the barrier removed, not moved,” Willet says.

Texas suffered another judicial setback on Wednesday. Alia Moses, a district judge, then determined that Border Patrol agents can cut the 48 kilometers of barbed wire that Texas police placed near Eagle Pass to prevent the passage of immigrants. The ruling of Moses, a judge elected to the position by George W. Bush, was more Solomonic because she considered that this could be effective in preventing the entry of people into other parts of the 1,900 kilometers of border that Texas shares with Mexico.

