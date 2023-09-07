A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday ordered the state government to remove a buoy barrier installed on the Rio Grandeon the southern border of the United States, before September 15.

(Also read: Shocking video: crew member pushed passenger into the sea for being late).

The Rio Grande, also called the Rio Grande, is the natural border with Mexico. The installed buoys are designed to rotate if someone tries to hold on to them. and, on each side, they have jagged metal disks.

The orange buoy line of about 300 meters (995 feet) is laid in the Eagle Pass sector, which borders Piedras Negras in Mexico. It is one of the sections used by migrants to enter the United States.

But Judge David Ezra, of the Western District of Texas, pointed out in its ruling this Wednesday that the barrier, 300 meters long, constitutes an “obstruction to the navigable capacity” of the Rio Grandeand rebuked the state government, Republican, for not having requested federal authorization before installing it.

“Texas’ conduct irreparably harms public safety, navigation, and the operations of federal agency officials. in and around the Rio Grande,” the judge stressed.

They are located in Eagle Pass, Texas, in the United States.

The ruling also prohibits Texas from re-installing buoys “or any type of structure” on the river.which means a victory for the Joe Biden governmentwhich filed the initial lawsuit in court against the floating barrier.

“We are pleased to learn that the court ruled that the barrier was illegal and irreparably damages US diplomatic relations and public safety“Department of Justice Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement.

(Keep reading: The new route that migrants would be using to cross the Darién).

During the trial, the Texas government defended the installation of the buoys accusing the Democratic Administration of not defending the southern border against an “invasion”for which he said he had been forced to take action on his own to “defend himself.”

Judge Ezra rejected this argument, assuring that it is “shocking” since having that power would give the governor of Texas “more power than the president of the United States has.”

“Basically, the governor of Texas could declare and wage war indefinitely on the Texas border without congressional authorization or supervision of any kind,” the magistrate wrote.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Photo: Desmond Boylan. efe

In turn, Ezra determined that the state government did not provide “any credible evidence that the buoy barrier significantly reduced” irregular migration across the Rio Grande and that it also poses a “threat” to the lives of people trying to cross the border.

In early August, US authorities found two migrant bodies floating on the river near the buoys.

The controversial barrier part of “Operation Lone Star”a campaign launched by the government of Greg Abbott to address migration in the state and show its opposition to Biden’s policies.

Hundreds of migrants on their journey through the Rio Grande. See also Luis Díaz and Liverpool unleash madness on the subway after a game with Fulham, video Photo: HERIKA MARTINEZ / AFP

This campaign has also been behind the sending of buses with migrants to cities governed by Democrats, which garnered media attention last year, and the installation of kilometers of concertina on the border with Mexicoamong other measures.

(We recommend: US Embassy reactivates processing of important type of visa: can you apply?).

The installation of the buoys in June promptly generated controversy in the Latin American neighbor, where Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described it as a “provocation” that violates the sovereignty of his country.

A month later, a topographical survey carried out by an official binational commission revealed that the controversial barrier is, for the most part, on the Mexican side of this natural border.

The Washington Department of Justice then warned that these buoys represent a humanitarian and diplomatic problem, because they go against the border treaties concluded with Mexico.

*With AFP and EFE