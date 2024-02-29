Judge Carlos Eduardo da Fonseca Passos, from the 3rd Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, ordered YouTube to remove from the air a section of a video in which former PT president José Genoino said he found the story “interesting”. idea of ​​boycotting “certain Jewish companies”. The magistrate set a fine of R$100,000 in case of non-compliance with the order.

According to Passos, the PT member's comment – ​​made live on the DCM TV channel in January – “conveys an idea of ​​a discriminatory nature, in that it is favorable to the sabotage of businesses run by Jews, translating support for anti-Semitism, in apparent non-compliance with the constitutional precepts”.

The decision, made the day before yesterday, followed a request from the Israeli Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro.



#Judge #orders #removal #Genoino39s #speech