Walter Delgatti was arrested for leaving Campinas (SP) without authorization; judge determines installation of electronic ankle bracelet

Judge Ricardo Leite, from the 10th Federal Court of Brasília, ordered the release on Monday (10.Jul.2023) of the hacker Walter Delgatti, one of those investigated for invading the cell phones of former members of Lava Jato, including the former judge of operation, senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil – PR).

Delgatti was arrested on June 27, accused of leaving Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, without court authorization. Prior authorization to leave the city is one of the precautionary measures imposed in the process to replace another arrest made in 2019.

When analyzing the request for freedom made by the defense, the judge decided to release the hacker and ordered the installation of an electronic anklet.

To justify the trip, Delgatti’s defense said he has a son in São Paulo. He stated that the hacker would also have gone to São Paulo in search of a job.

