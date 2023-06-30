The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reported that A control judge ordered preventive detention for Marco “N” and Yulissa “N”involved in the assault on a jewelry store in Plaza Antara, for his probable participation in the crimes of carrying a firearm for the exclusive use of the armed forces; crimes against health in the form of drug dealing and bribery.

According to the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office, during the initial hearing the control judge qualified the arrests of both people as legal, for which the Public Ministry formulated the respective charges after the robbery that occurred on June 26 at a jewelry store in Plaza Antara, in Polanco .

The defenses of both defendants requested the duplicity of the constitutional term so that their legal situation be resolved, which the judge granted; however, He imposed the precautionary measure of preventive detention on them.

It should be noted that in the case of Marco “N”, his possible participation in the theft of 15 high-end watches at the Berger jewelry store in Plaza Antara is also being investigated. perpetrated with mallets and axes last June 26.

Both defendants were arrested on Lago de Xochimilco street in the Anahuac neighborhood of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, with several doses of cocaine; and a short firearm, with charger and useful cartridges.

The FGJ of the CDMX stressed that the presumption of innocence of both while the investigations are carried out. Likewise, it reported that the integration of the investigation folder for the crime of robbery in which Marco “N” allegedly participated, in order for the company representative to request an arrest warrant against him, continues.