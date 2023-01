How did you feel about the content of this article?

A Spanish judge ordered this Monday (30) the unconditional preventive detention for terrorism crimes of Moroccan Yassine Kanjaa, arrested after murdering a sexton and wounding four more people in two churches in Algeciras, a city in southern Spain.

Kanjaa slashed the victims with a machete and shouted “Death to Christians” and “Allah is great” during the rallies.

Judge Joaquín Gadea accepted the Public Ministry’s complaint and convicted Kanjaa of the crimes of homicide and injuries for terrorist purposes. These crimes can result in life imprisonment.

Gadea pointed out in the decision that the evidence indicates that Kanjja committed a jihadist attack against the Catholic faith and also against Muslims who, for the defendant, do not follow the precepts of the Koran.

Kanjaa is 25 years old and was awaiting deportation from Spain for having entered the country illegally in 2019.