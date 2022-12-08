Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, president of the Preparatory Investigation Court of the Supreme Court of Justice of Peru, ordered this Thursday (8) seven days of preliminary detention for the now former president of the country, Pedro Castillo, deposed on Wednesday (7 ) and who is accused of committing the crime of rebellion by attempting a coup d’état.

In a virtual hearing, Checkley evaluated the prosecutor’s request for this measure against the former president, who is being held in Lima in the same prison where former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) is serving a 25-year prison sentence.

During a hearing with the judge, deputy prosecutor Marco Huamán assured that “the high probability of Castillo’s flight is evident”, due to the intention declared by the politician himself to seek asylum at the Mexican Embassy, ​​something confirmed by the president of that country, Andrés Manuel López Obrador .

The hearing was also attended by Castillo via teleconference. He was accompanied by his lawyer Víctor Pérez and his former prime minister Aníbal Torres, who also defends him.

At the end of the hearing, Checkley gave the former president the floor, but he limited himself to saying “that’s all”, in reference to what his lawyers had said.

Torres assured that during Castillo’s detention “no coercive means” were used, but alleged that in this process “the principle of legality is being flagrantly violated”.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office also announced on Wednesday the beginning of preliminary proceedings against Castillo for rebellion and conspiracy. The former president was detained in Lima City Hall for alleged “breach of the constitutional order” just hours after ordering the temporary closure of Congress and the establishment of a national emergency government.

The measure was not endorsed by most of the current former members of his government, nor by the Armed Forces, National Police, Constitutional Court and Justice.

Hours later, Congress debated a third request to remove Castillo for “permanent moral incapacity” to exercise the presidency, and the impeachment was approved by 101 of the 130 legislators.