A judge of the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court ordered this Friday the police to summon former President Jair Bolsonaro within ten days to testify in the framework of an investigation into the assault on the headquarters of the three powers on January 8 in Brasilia by thousands of followers of the far-right.

“I determine that the Federal Police proceed to the hearing of Jair Messias Bolsonaro, within a maximum period of 10 days,” judge Alexandre de Moraes ruled in his decision.

The reasons for the summons to Jair Bolsonaro

On January 8, thousands of far-right activists who support Bolsonaro assaulted the three powers of the Nation in Brasilia, with the intention of force a military intervention to overthrow President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvawho had assumed power eight days earlier.

That day, Bolsonaro was in the United States, where he had traveled on December 30, still in his capacity as president, with the intention of not handing over the presidential sash to Lula, whose victory at the polls last October always raised suspicion.

The riot police managed to retake control of the seats of power on the night of January 8.

The thousands of Bolsonaristas who assaulted the headquarters of the Supreme Court, the Parliament and the Presidency on January 8 had been camped for more than two months at the gates of the Army barracks demanding a coup, in an anti-democratic attitude that the ultra-right leader did not condemn and even endorsed.

for those events 2,151 people were arrested, of which 294 remain in prison, while the rest will respond to the courts in freedom.

The coup of January 8, one of the many processes against Jair Bolsonaro

The Supreme Court has included Bolsonaro among those investigated, in order to determine if, even though he was in the United States that day, from where he returned on March 30, prompted that movement or even had a role in planning of the coup attempt.

The former president is being investigated in a dozen processes that process in the ordinary Justice and in four others that are also in the Supreme Court, as well as answers in other cases before the Electoral Justice.

One of the latter, referring to his aggressive smear campaigns against the voting system The electronic device used in Brazil will be tried in the coming weeks and, if found guilty, the far-right leader could lose all his political rights for eight years.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from AFP and EFE