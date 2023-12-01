Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/12/2023 – 18:55

Judge Álvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz, from the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region, determined that damage diagnosis studies from the Brumadinho disaster also include indigenous people who have already signed compensation agreements with the mining company Vale due to the collapse of the tailings dam at the Córrego do Feijão mine, in 2019. The judge also ordered that independent technical advice be made available to all indigenous communities affected by the disaster.

The decision responds to a request from the Federal Public Ministry and the Federal Public Defender’s Office in the context of an appeal against an order that excluded Aldeia Katurãma and Dona Eline Pataxó’s family nucleus from studies and diagnoses of damage resulting from the disaster. Therefore, they would not have the right to be included in the damage diagnosis.

The research is carried out by the Institute for Sustainable Development Studies. According to judge Álvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz, in 2019, Vale made a commitment to contact entities to assess the damage caused by the disaster, but the impact of the rupture has not yet been assessed.

When evaluating the case, the rapporteur understood that it was necessary to estimate the damage caused to indigenous people to assess whether the values ​​adjusted in individual reparation agreements already signed with Vale are ‘effectively sufficient for full civil reparation for these two indigenous groups affected by the tragedy’ .

According to the judge, ‘the formalization of agreements that are fully ‘fair and sufficient’, as Vale SA claims, necessarily involves the correct dimensioning of the damage that was caused to all indigenous groups affected by the dam collapse, which will only be possible to be assessed based on studies carried out by an independent entity specialized in providing advice in this area, as signed in the emergency adjustment agreement originally signed’.

“Vigilance is essential in order to prevent once again the annihilation of a culture and its people, under the justification of business self-determination, it is not possible to allow those who severely destroyed the environment, an essential locus of life for the parties here in question, can exempt itself from the obligations to finance technical assistance to those who are victims, as well as from the duty to enable the measurement of their real responsibility”, considered the judge.