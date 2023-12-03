Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/12/2023 – 15:14

A preliminary decision from the first instance of the Court of Paraná forced the G1 portal, RPC, an affiliate of TV Globo in Paraná, and the Plural portal to take down reports about the plea bargain that implicated the president of the State Legislative Assembly, Ademar Traiano (PSD), and former deputy Plauto Miró. The fine in case of non-compliance is R$50 thousand per day.

The decision also prohibits new reporting on the case. The injunction responded to Traiano’s request. When contacted by the report, through the press office of the Legislative Assembly, the deputy did not comment on the decision. O Estadão He also contacted former deputy Plauto Miró and the other affected media outlets, but has not yet received a response.

The whistleblower businessman is Vicente Malucelli. He signed a collaboration agreement with the Public Ministry of Paraná. The complaint deals with the bidding for TV Icaraí, of which Malucelli is one of those responsible, for planning and producing content for TV Assembleia, a channel run by the state legislature of Paraná. Attachments are confidential. Lawyer Thaise Mattar Assad, who represents the businessman, said she would not comment on the case. “We cannot speak out, because the duty of secrecy exists,” she told the Estadão.

The report also contacted the Public Ministry. The body reported that the procedures related to authorities with forum prerogative “received the relevant referrals and appropriate solutions, in a timely manner”. “Due to legal provisions and an express court order, the MPPR, for now, cannot comment on the matter”, says the statement.

The decision that determined the exclusion of the materials was signed by judge Giani Maria Moreschi and was taken this Saturday, 2, on duty at the Court of Justice of Paraná. She justified that the case is being carried out under judicial secrecy and that the disclosure of the information could cause “damage” to the process.

“The award-winning collaboration agreement and the collaborator’s statements will be kept confidential, and the judge will not be able to decide to publicize them under any circumstances,” he wrote.

The judge stated that the restriction on publication is temporary, until the confidentiality of the process is lifted, and denied that the court order is a form of censorship or violation of press freedom.

“Also because this information was disclosed illegally and, even from what appears in the records, it is being, or will be, the subject of investigation, for the purposes of accountability”, he added.

The decision was taken urgently on duty and may still be reviewed if there is an appeal.

WITH THE WORD, DEPUTY ADEMAR TRAIANO

The report contacted the Paraná Assembly’s press office to hear from the deputy, who did not comment on the decision. “If it is confidential, it is prohibited to speak or publish”, informed the communication service.

WITH THE WORD, FORMER DEPUTY PAULO MIRÓ

Until the publication of this text, the report sought contact with the former deputy, but without success. The space is open for manifestation.

WITH THE WORD, BUSINESSMAN VICENTE MALUCELLI

Sought by the report, lawyer Thaise Mattar Assad, who represents businessman Vicente Malucelli, who signed a collaboration agreement with the Public Ministry, informed that she cannot comment on the case. “As a defense, we are collecting questions. It is a subject that has legal secrecy imposed. We cannot speak out, because the duty of secrecy exists,” she told Estadão.

WITH THE WORD, THE PLURAL PORTAL

“Plural regrets the decision and is convinced that, in the name of freedom of expression guaranteed by the Federal Constitution, the Judiciary will soon reverse this injunction. The matter is of great relevance to all citizens of Paraná and deserves due publicity”, says the statement released by the portal.

WITH THE WORD, G1 AND THE PRC

The report contacted the g1 portal and RPC, a TV Globo affiliate in Paraná, and was still awaiting a response until the publication of this text. The space is open for manifestation.

WITH THE WORD, THE PUBLIC PROSECUTION OF PARANÁ

The Public Ministry of Paraná, through the Deputy Attorney General’s Office for Legal Affairs (Subjur), informs that the “investigative procedures under its responsibility, related to authorities with forum prerogative, received the pertinent referrals and appropriate solutions, in a timely manner. And due to legal provisions and an express court order, the MPPR, for now, cannot comment on the matter.”