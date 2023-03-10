Peruvian judge Juan Carlos Checkley ordered this Thursday (9) the fulfillment of 36 months in preventive detention for former president Pedro Castillo, who is already in prison for the failed coup d’état attempt, while he is investigated for a corruption case. .

During a virtual hearing, Checkley explained that the measure is “appropriate” because it is not a common trial, but one with “high danger”, and stated that the former president, who is serving 18 months in preventive detention for the attempted coup , incurred in obstructing justice by frightening witnesses, including the attorney general, Patricia Benavides.

In that sense, the magistrate said that Castillo could be sentenced to up to 32 years in prison for the alleged crimes of criminal organization, influence peddling and collusion.

The preventive detention against the former president is related to the pressure he exerted for the appointment of an employee without a technical profile as general manager of the state-owned company Petroperú, as well as the cancellation of an international tender for the purchase of biodiesel and its award to a company specific.

In addition, it is linked to the appointment of former Minister of Transport and Communications Juan Silva, a fugitive from justice, with the alleged intention of occupying that ministry with employees who would help “direct projects” of infrastructure in charge of the portfolio.

Likewise, the judge cited the 2 million soles (about BRL 2.58 million) that businesswoman Karelim López said she had given to Castillo, through her advisors at the Government Palace, to be favored with the award of public works.

Checkley stated that “Castillo played a key role” in these “illegal conduct”.

Regarding the danger of Castillo fleeing and entrenching himself, the judge specified that the former president’s detention, in December of last year, occurred “when he tried to seek asylum at the Mexican embassy”, which was corroborated by the ambassador’s public statements in Lima and the Mexican president himself, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Castillo’s wife and two young children were welcomed by López Obrador and given asylum in that country hours after the failed coup.

In the previous diligence, last Tuesday, Castillo “absolutely and categorically” denied being the perpetrator and being part of a criminal organization formed during his government, as accused by the Public Ministry when defending the request for 36 months of preventive detention against the former -president.

“The only crime I committed was serving my country as President of the Republic,” Castillo said in a virtual hearing convened by Judge Checkley.

The Public Ministry also requested 36 months of preventive detention for the former Ministers of Transport and Housing, Juan Silva Villegas and Geiner Alvarado López, respectively.

Silva, who has been on the run from justice since last year, is accused of the crime of criminal organization and simple collusion, while Alvarado is named as the alleged author of the crime of criminal organization.