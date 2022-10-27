Judge Pedro Luís Vicentin Foltran, of the TRT-10 (Regional Labor Court of the 10th Region), ordered Caixa Econômica Federal to adopt policies to combat moral and sexual harassment at the institution.

The decision, which responds to a request from the MPT (Ministério Público do Trabalho), determines 8 obligations that must be fulfilled immediately by the bank. The judge claims that the evidence presented by the ministry confirms the existence of the “serious” irregularities that the measure is intended to combat. Here’s the intact of the decision (160 KB).

In the text, Foltran highlights that the evidence “they reveal that improper attitudes of superiors and their employees have been investigated, involving: touching the body, questioning about personal life, obscene comments, persecution, embarrassment, imposition of approval linked to appointment to positions, acts of censorship and attacks of anger and cursing. ”.

The injunction highlights that the increase in cases of harassment indicates that the company has not adopted practical measures. According to the judge, the extension of the “situation” in the Caixa can aggravate the damages that affect the health of the victims, in addition to the delay in adopting measures can harm in a way “irreversible” collective protection of employees.

With the decision, Caixa is now prohibited from persecuting employees who have filed a lawsuit, from restricting the promotion of women for having benefited from the action and from researching the political opinion of candidates for management positions in the company.

The bank must also take action no later than 30 days after it receives allegations of harassment and complete the process within 90 days. Psychological support for the victim and support for criminal representation against the harasser are also mandatory. In case of non-compliance with the decision, a fine of R$ 10,000 will be applied.

Understand

In June 2022, Caixa employees claimed that the bank’s then president, Pedro Guimarães, sexually harassed them. In a statement, the institution denied having knowledge of the cases and said it had several internal control mechanisms to avoid such situations.

Women reported unauthorized intimate touches and inappropriate invitations to a working relationship.

A day after the accusations were exposed, Guimarães resigned from the presidency of Caixa. In a letter sent to Bolsonaro, he said the situation was “cruel, unfair, unequal”. He also denied that the allegations were true.

On the same day, Bolsonaro appointed Daniella Marques to take charge of the bank. She was secretary of Productivity and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Economy and right-hand man of Minister Paulo Guedes.

This week, Caixa’s internal affairs department concluded its internal investigation into reports of harassment by Guimarães. The document, obtained by national newspaper, gives TV Globosays that Pedro Guimarães would have practiced “repeated irregular acts of a sexual nature”. He states that the former president took advantage of his position as chief to use “varied forms of expression (physical, gestural or verbal)” against female employees. O Power 360 confirmed the report content.

In a note, the defense of Pedro Guimarães states that the report was partial and says that the leak of the text is “criminal”. Caixa informed that it does not tolerate “deviations of conduct” of its employees, but stated that it is not up to the institution to comment on the ongoing investigation.

In an interview with metropolises on Monday (24.Oct.2022), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) declared that he had not seen “nothing blunt” in the reports against Pedro Guimarães.

The statement prompted criticism from former employees who accuse Guimarães of harassment. In a released letter, they stated that they were “appalling” that the Chief Executive naturalize the behavior of the former president of the institution. Here’s the intact of the letter (366 KB).