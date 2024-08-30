Saturday, August 31, 2024, 00:40











A Brazilian Supreme Court judge yesterday ordered the suspension of Elon Musk-owned social network X due to “repeated” failure to comply with court orders, in the latest clash between the magistrate and the tycoon.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes, a leading figure in the fight against disinformation in Brazil, called in his ruling to take “all necessary measures to implement action” against Musk’s company, who condemned the decision: “Freedom of expression is the basis of democracy and an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes.” “They are closing the first source of truth in Brazil,” added the tycoon, who called the judge an “evil dictator.”

Moraes also asked Google, Apple and internet service providers to “introduce technological obstacles capable of preventing the use of application X” and access to its website. He warned that daily fines of 50,000 reais (9,000 dollars) will be imposed on people “who engage in conduct that involves the use of technological subterfuges” to circumvent the blockade.