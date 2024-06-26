Judge says Wikileaks founder Assange’s case is officially closed

A judge has announced the dismissal of the case against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. This is reported by RIA News.

It is noted that he can leave the courtroom a free man.

The case against Assange was initiated after he published documents on the US Army’s war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan on the WikiLeaks website. Since 2012, the Wikileaks founder, fearing extradition to the United States, took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK. In 2019, he was deprived of political asylum, and since then he has been in Belmarsh prison in London.

On June 24, Julian Assange was released from Belmarsh Prison in London and flew out of the UK. The decision to release the journalist was made after reaching a preliminary deal with the prosecution. On June 25, he pleaded guilty to espionage in the Northern Mariana Islands court.