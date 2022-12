How did you feel about this article?

Former President of Peru Pedro Castillo 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Presidency of Peru

Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, of the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation of Peru, ordered this Wednesday (14) that the former president of Pedro Castillo be kept in pre-trial detention for another 48 hours.

During this period, a hearing will be held to review the request for 18 months of preventive detention presented by the Public Ministry against the recently removed head of state.

The application was filed by Supreme Prosecutor Uriel Teran, who is in charge of dispatching the Second Transitional Supreme Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Crimes Committed by Public Officials, as indicated by the source.

The request included Castillo’s former prime minister and legal adviser, Aníbal Torres. The text was presented shortly after the Judiciary authorized the Public Ministry’s request to initiate a preparatory investigation against Castillo.

The request for preventive detention opens up the possibility of extending the preliminary detention currently being served by the ousted president, which should have ended by early afternoon today.

It will now be up to the court to assess the request made by the Public Ministry. According to the local television channel “RPP”, the Peruvian Supreme Judge, Juan Carlos Checkley, will analyze the request from 9:30 am local (11:30 am in Brasilia).

Yesterday, another magistrate, César San Martín, rejected an appeal by Castillo’s defense against the preliminary arrest, in a hearing attended by the now ex-president, who said he had not committed “no crime of conspiracy or insurrection”.