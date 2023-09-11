Judge Francisco de Jorge, of the National Court, has opened a investigation of the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, for an alleged crime of sexual assault and a crime of coercion.

The investigation opens after the complaint filed by the prosecutor’s office, which accuses Rubiales of kissing the player of the Spanish women’s soccer team, Jenni Hermoso, in the 2019 World Cup final in France, without her consent.

The images of the kissspread by various media, They show Rubiales approaching Hermoso and kissing her on the mouth, while she remains motionless.

The prosecution considers that the kiss was “non-consensual” and, therefore, could constitute sexual assault.

The judge has asked different media outlets to send him images of the kiss, as well as the celebration in the locker room and on the bus of the Spanish players after winning the World Cup.

He has also decreed that Rubiales be informed of the investigation against him.

Judge De Jorge’s decision comes one day after Rubiales announced his resignation as president of the RFEF.

In an interview on the British television show Piers Morgan Uncensored, Rubiales said he was retiring to focus on his defense.

“I have faith in the truth and I am going to do everything in my power to make it prevail,” he said.

