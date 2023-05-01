To grant temporary custody of Filó to the influencer Agenor Tupinambá, allowing the reunion between the 23-year-old and the capybara this Sunday, 30, Judge Márcio André Lopes Cavalcante, of the 9th Federal Civil Court of Manaus, considered that the place where the animal was – the Wild Animal Screening Center (Cetas) – had ‘irregularities that put their health and life at risk’.

The assessment was based on a report submitted by Tupinambá to the Court. The document, signed by veterinarians, classified as ‘inadequate’ the conditions to which capybaras were subjected at the Wild Animal Screening Center. Márcio André Lopes Cavalcante determined that the document drawn up by veterinarians be forwarded to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office so that “measures are taken”, considering that there are other animals that are still in Cetas.

According to the Tupinambá decision, he will be responsible for the capybara until the outcome of the action filed by him in court. After the capybara returns to the influencer’s home, he must provide information to Justice about the animal’s health. In addition, he will also have to give ‘free access’ to environmental agencies for inspection of the capybara.

When granting provisional custody, the judge considered that returning the capybara to the former guardian is a ‘fully reversible measure’. “If, at the end of the process, it is concluded that the conditions in which the animal lives in the Ibama sorting center are better than those in which it lived, it will be possible for it to return to Cetas. What is perhaps irreversible will be the maintenance of the capybara at Cetas, considering that, according to the technical team’s report, there is a concrete risk to the animal’s health”, noted the magistrate.

Influencer ‘lives in the forest’

In the order signed this Sunday, the 30th, judge Márcio André Lopes Cavalcante assessed that the impasse involving Filó ‘is the result of a profound lack of knowledge of the reality of the interior of the Amazon and of a cultural shock’.

For the magistrate, the influencer who lives in the rural area of ​​the interior of Amazonas, ‘lives in perfect and respectful symbiosis with the forest and the animals that exist there’.

“There are no walls or fences that separate the author’s wooden hut from the limits of the forest. The animals circle the house and walk freely towards the residence or towards the interior of the forest. There are no pets in the backyard of the author’s house because his backyard is the Amazon Rainforest itself. It is clear, therefore, that it is not Filo who lives in Agenor’s house. It is the author who lives in the forest, as with thousands of other riverside people in the Amazon, a reality that is very difficult to imagine for residents of other urban locations in Brazil”, she pointed out.