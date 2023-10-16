Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday prohibited former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021) from attacking or insulting the prosecutor, to the judicial staff and witnesses in the case in which he is accused of having allegedly tried to reverse the 2020 elections and promoted the assault on the Capitol.

The judge of the District of Columbia admitted the gag order requested by special prosecutor Jack Smith to prevent Trump’s constant statements from interfering in the judicial process, although it limited its effects.

Chutkan decided to prohibit all parties involved in the case from issuing statements that attack the prosecutor, to your staff, potential witnesses or any member of the court, including their families.

Instead, refused to restrict comments that disparage the Joe Biden Administration or the Department of Justice, whom Trump accuses of carrying out a “witch hunt” against him.

After learning of the decision, a Trump spokesperson declared in a statement that the measure “is an absolute abomination” and accused Biden of being behind this “gag.”

(Also read: ‘He who does not condemn terrorism gives support to Hamas’: Israel based on Petro’s statements)

During the hearing, John Lauro, the former president’s lawyer, described the order as “censorship” and said that It is “impossible” to apply it because Trump is campaigning in the Republican primaries for the 2024 elections.

The judge, however, responded that it is “false” that the imposed restriction represents a violation of the former president’s freedom of expression. enshrined in the First Amendment of the Constitution.

The former president of the United States appears before a judge in New York.

Chutkan ruled that Trump does not have the right to carry out a “smear campaign” against prosecutors and judicial personnel: “No other defendant would be allowed and I will not allow it in this case,” he said.

Deputy Prosecutor Molly Gaston, who defended the gag order, He stated that the Republican believes that “he is above the law and that he can say whatever he wants about the case,” which is why he said that “the court has the obligation to stop it.”

(You may be interested in: From last in the polls to president-elect: keys to the rise of Daniel Noboa)

Trump, who faces four criminal charges, has used social media to criticize and insult prosecutors, judges, court personnel, witnesses and political rivals.

This Sunday, he described prosecutor Jack Smith as “corrupt and deranged” and accused Judge Chutkan, appointed by former President Barack Obama (2009-2017), of being impartial and of wanting to take away his “First Amendment rights.”

At the hearing, Chutkan said criticism of Biden or the Justice Department is understandable, but he expressed particular concern about Trump’s attacks on the prosecutor’s family and judicial staff.

Former US President Donald J. Trump (R) sits with his lawyer Christopher Kise (L) in a New York courtroom.

The judge did not detail whether Trump would be punished with a fine or prison if he violated the order. but she was cautious about it.

“Although the accused should be treated like any other, there are certain circumstances that we have to take into account because it is a former president,” he noted.

(Also: This is how Canada’s family reunification program will work: Colombians will be able to apply)



The Republican is accused in the District of Columbia of having tried to reverse the result of the 2020 election that he lost against Joe Biden and for having instigated the assault on the Capitol by thousands of people to stop the ratification of the Democrat’s victory on January 6, 2021.

Trump also faces an indictment in New York for irregular payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, another in Florida for having taken classified documents from the White House without permission, and another in Georgia for having tried to alter the election results in that state.

EFE