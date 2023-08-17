Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2023 – 20:48

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) arrived this Wednesday, 16, at the eighth day of judgment on the implementation of the guarantees judge, still without a defined score. Voting continues this Thursday, 17.

So far, there are four votes to make implementation mandatory. Ministers Dias Toffoli, Cristiano Zanin, André Mendonça and Alexandre de Moraes voted to endorse the change, approved in 2019 in the anti-crime package, but which has been blocked since then awaiting a decision by the STF.

“I, with some exceptions, understand that there is no such unconstitutionality. It was an option of the legislator, of the National Congress, I don’t know if it will be the best, but it is a valid option”, defended Moraes when starting the vote this afternoon.

Although he recognized the text as constitutional, the minister spared no reservations about the change. Moraes stated that the guarantees judge will not be the “salvation of the homeland”. “I don’t think it’s fair to the judiciary and criminal judges to insinuate that the guarantee judge comes to guarantee impartiality in the trial, as if there were no impartiality,” he added.

The score that is drawn points to a defeat by Minister Luiz Fux, rapporteur of the case, who suggested making the implementation of the guarantees judge optional. The proposal was that the judicial units have autonomy to decide whether or not adoption is possible and convenient. For now he is isolated.

If the mandatory implementation is in fact approved, the STF must grant a transitional period for the adaptation of the Judiciary. The proposals presented so far revolve around 12 to 18 months. The expectation is that the National Council of Justice (CNJ) will function as the body responsible for conducting and overseeing the change.

The guarantees judge was created with the aim of giving greater impartiality to the process, preventing a “contamination” of the magistrate in the instruction phase from influencing the outcome of the trial. The change determined the division of the criminal procedure between two magistrates. A judge will be responsible for conducting the investigation and another designated only to try and sentence the defendants.

The judgment, however, is not limited to the figure of the guarantee judge. Other points in the anti-crime package are reviewed by the ministers, such as the automatic relaxation of precautionary arrests if investigations are not resolved within 15 days after the date of arrest, the section that creates new rules to prevent magistrates and the prohibition of videoconferencing custody and telephone interceptions for more than 30 days.