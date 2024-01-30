AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 01/30/2024 – 22:58

A judge in the US state of Delaware annulled this Tuesday (30) a US$56 billion (R$278 billion) compensation plan for Tesla's executive director, Elon Musk, ruling in favor of the company's shareholder Richard Tornetta, who questioned the payment.

Judge Kathaleen McCormick, of a Delaware court, annulled the agreement reached with Musk in 2018. According to the 200-page decision, the parties must now “discuss among themselves to reach a final decision intended to implement” the sentence and “to conclude” the matter “at a judgment level”.

The electric vehicle manufacturer's stock fell more than 3% in the hours following the announcement of the ruling. In a message on social network X, Musk declared: “never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware.”

The 2018 deal was “the greatest compensation opportunity ever seen in the public markets,” the judge said. Musk was sued along with Tesla and some members of the company's board of directors.

“We are extremely grateful to the court for its extraordinarily thorough and well-reasoned decision in reversing Musk’s absurd pay package,” said shareholder representative Greg Varallo.