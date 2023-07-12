Pastor was accused of homophobia for speech made during preaching at Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Minas Gerais

The Federal Court in Minas Gerais determined, on Tuesday (11.Jul.2023), the removal of 2 videos of Pastor André Valadão from social networks for which he was accused of homophobia during a preaching.

The decision was motivated by an action by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry). For the organ, Valadão committed “Discriminatory speech” against the LGBTQIA+ population during services at the Lagoinha Baptist Church, the institution he presides over.

In one of the questioned excerpts of the sermon, Valadão talks about “Christian Values” and condemns same-sex marriage. Worship was held in campus of the church in Orlando, United States.

“that door [casamento homoafetivo] opened when we treat as normal what the Bible already condemns. So now it’s time to take the strings back, saying no, no, no. You can stop, reset. And God says: I can’t anymore. I already put that rainbow there. If I could, I’d kill everyone and start all over again. But, I promised myself that I can’t, so it’s up to you. Let’s go up. As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” stated.

As the injunction was issued by federal judge José Carlos Machado Júnior, YouTube and Instagram must remove from the platforms the videos of the services held on June 4th and July 2nd of this year. For the magistrate, the pastor’s speeches “exceeded the limits of freedom of expression and belief”.

“The content of the declarations of the first defendant in the indicated services, even if uttered in a context of religious manifestation, exceeded the limits of freedom of expression and belief, offering a potential risk of inciting in listeners and faithful, feelings of prejudice, aversion and aggression towards citizens of sexual orientation different from that defended by him”, decided the judge.

Defense

André Valadão published a note on social networks in which he stated that his lines were taken out of context and that he never incited anyone to commit violence.

“I do not admit, I have never admitted and I have never incited any of the faithful who listen to me to attack, injure, offend or cause any kind of physical or emotional harm to anyone. I repudiate any attack and use of physical or verbal violence against people because of their sexual orientation. I am against any hate crime and incitement to violence. As a Christian, I hold that God loves the sinner. And we are all sinners, as the apostle Paul says in Romans 3:23. We depend, without exception, on the forgiveness, mercy, and grace of God through Jesus Christ.” declared.

With information from Brazil Agency.