Federal judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi was in charge of the case for alleged illegal espionage during the macrismo, in which Vice President Cristina Kirchner is a plaintiff, among others.

Martínez De Giorgi had been raffled off in April after Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti excused herself from intervening in the cases sent from the federal court of Lomas de Zamora to Comodoro Py.

The judge had excused herself, considering that she was also the victim of alleged illegal intelligence tasks, which are under investigation in the framework of another file.

Finally this Tuesday the magistrate, who replaced Claudio Bonadio in the Retirement courts after his death, accepted the inhibition of his colleague Capuchetti and stayed with the causes.

“When the time has come to resolve the issue brought up for study, it is considered that the arguments put forward by Dr. Capuchetti are acceptable,” the magistrate considered in the resolution.

The files from which Capuchetti came off were two: the one that investigates the alleged illegal espionage on the Patria Institute and the one in which maneuvers of the same type are analyzed against leaders of all kinds such as Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, the trade unionist Hugo Moyano and the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

For these cases there are about 40 defendants, among them the former heads of the macrista AFI, Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani, and former agents.

In this case, the espionage maneuvers that had as victims former Kirchner officials and businessmen imprisoned in the Ezeiza prison during the Macri government, for which the former head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Emiliano Blanco, was prosecuted, among others. .

From now on Martínez De Giorgi will be in charge of the investigation, which already was referred to the Federal Retirement Courts, despite the fact that an appeal is pending before the Supreme Court of Justice by the lawyers of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who intervenes as a plaintiff.

On the other hand, the instance of appeal to the decisions of Martínez de Georgi will from now on be the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber.

