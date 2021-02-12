On Wednesday, during the videoconference meeting held by electoral Justice authorities, a voice raised the tone and stated firmly: “If they don’t vaccinate the staff, I won’t make the choice.” The data, to which he had access Clarion Through judicial sources, it was confirmed to this medium by the author of that sentence, the federal judge María Romilda Servini, with electoral competition in the City of Buenos Aires, a list of 2.5 million voters that represent almost 8% of the entire national electoral universe.

The judge confirmed that in the early hours of Thursday send a letter to the Ministry of the Interior in which it will request that within the vaccination schedule the personnel who have to participate in the organization of the elections be considered a priority.

“There is at least 20 essential employees of my court that they have to start working with the transfer of ballot boxes from March, at most April, and that they must be vaccinated, “Servini told Clarion . 300 people who are part of the assembly of the election in Buenos Aires work in its dependency, but 20, or 40 at some time of the year, are those who work outside desks.

“If there were only one infected among those 20, we have to isolate everyone and the election would be put at risk. Not only here, but in all the provinces with the personnel in charge of this work. In the province of Buenos Aires, as it is a larger registry, logically there will be many more, “said the judge.

The judge made this statement in the middle of a talk between the judicial authorities in charge of organizing the election, a meeting that took place yesterday and after which the National Electoral Chamber spread a strict protocol to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among your employees.

Sources of the electoral Justice assure that the disposition to carry out the elections is total and that they are not at risk. However, There is some alarm among those who carry out the assembly of the elections because they have not received responses from the Ministry of Health with regard to how the vaccination process will be for the personnel that it considers essential to carry out both legislative elections, on August 8, the PASO, and on October 24, the general elections.

The situation of tension occurs in times in which the Government assures that the elections are going to be held, but in which at the same time, from different provinces and even at the national level, the possibility of STEP being suspended or delayed. The opposition was also divided, although the small table of Juntos por el Cambio, with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta as the main reference, is against suspending the elections and promotes a special protocol for their conduct.

The electoral cost for all of 2021, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior, exceeds $ 17,000 million, but according to the extra expenses involved in the pandemic, it is estimated that they will amount to more than $ 20,000 million for the organization of both elections.

“It would be a bummer if there are no elections, all countries are doing the same, with the corresponding care for the pandemic situation. But they cannot be suspended “, maintains a source who participates in the diagramming of the schedule and defends Servini’s claim to go out to vaccinate essential personnel. Without a clear political definition, and awaiting the government’s decision, the judge issued a clear warning: vaccine for all or a measure of force.