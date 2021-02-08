In the midst of the offensive against the Supreme Court of Justice by Alberto Fernández, the refusal of the federal judge María Servini to investigate the complaint against the members of the highest court for not having opened the sentence of Amado for analysis was known. Boudou for corruption in the Ciccone case.

For the president of the republic, that decision of the Court evidences an alleged detachment from their functions, and an apparent proof that the court selects and decides its decisions under political inspiration. Servini’s swift refusal to seek any crime in that Court ruling is a strong denial of the government’s claim, doubly eloquent for the close relationship of the judge with the president.

On December 17, after the ruling of the highest court that signed the sentence against the former vice president of the Nation, the lawyer Tomás Angel Pérez Bodria denounced the ministers of the Court for alleged misuse of its functions.

The draw for the complaint left it in the hands of Servini and the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, to whom the investigation was delegated to determine whether or not there was sufficient evidence to open a legal case.

Eleven days later, on December 28, Taiano considered that “the complainant calls into question the performance of the members of the High Court, seeking an evaluation of their performance in the different cases in which it had to resolve, trying to frame with such argumentation the decisions made within a criminal figure. But such reasoning turns out to be alien to this criminal instance. “

In his grounds for rejecting the complaint, Taiano reasoned that “criminal law should not be used as cousin or unique ratio for the solution of social problems, which are often perfectly filterable by other branches of the legal system. The intervention of the punitive power must be reduced, as we have already explained previously, to those cases in which all other formal and informal controls have failed. “

“It should be remembered that criminal law cannot serve as a pretext to carry out a ‘fishing excursion’ with the aim of determining if any crime was committed, insofar as this is unacceptable under the rule of law, “wrote Taiano.” Taking into account the issues analyzed, this party believes that the reported events do not constitute any crime, therefore it is not appropriate to initiate criminal action “.

In a brief resolution signed on December 30 but known this Monday, after the judicial fair, Judge Servini closed the matter: “in the face of a Prosecutor’s request for the dismissal of a complaint, the Judge is unable not only to order the Prosecutor that requires their instruction, but that impediment also includes the possibility of knowing and deciding on the matter brought to their knowledge “. A procedural formality to send to the archive the attempt to prosecute the unanimous decision of the Court regarding Boudou.

