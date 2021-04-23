The federal judge Maria Eugenia Capuchetti he excused himself this Friday from intervening in the case in which alleged illegal espionage maneuvers occurred during the government of Mauricio Macri because, as she explained, she herself appears as a victim in a file with similar characteristics and her testimony could be required.

The magistrate made that decision after on Thursday the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber ordered that the file be passed from the federal courts of Lomas de Zamora to those of Comodoro Py, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Retiro.

“I understand that in cars the need to excuse me is imposed in order to understand them, since they could be damaged by events similar to those of this investigation, the possibility that my impartiality and therefore the normal exercise of justice may be affected, “said the magistrate in the resolution to which Télam agreed.

“In the framework of the case 14,149 / 2,020, similar illegal intelligence maneuvers are investigated, of which I was damaged, carried out by personnel from the Federal Intelligence Agency in the time period included in the immigration inquiries that were made about me, “the judge explained.

Capuchetti pointed out that after making contact with the file he was able to learn that “some of the people who were victims in this case had been carried out maneuvers such as those described” in the investigation that has her as a victim.

And he cited “the case of Minister Jorge Ferraresi, on which the spies exchange information that they would have obtained from checking the database of the National Directorate of Migration.”

The files from which Capuchetti would discard if the excuse is accepted are two: the one who investigates the alleged illegal espionage on the Instituto Patria and the one in which they are analyzed maneuvers of the same type against leaders of all kinds like the vice president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, the unionist Hugo moyano and the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

For these two causes there are almost 40 defendants, among which are the former heads of the AFI, Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani, and spies who communicated through different WhatsApp groups, among which was the famous group Super Mario Bros, of the that much of the evidentiary material came out.

In this case, the espionage maneuvers that had as victims former Kirchnerist officials and businessmen imprisoned in the Ezeiza prison, for which the former head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Emiliano Blanco, was prosecuted, among others.

With information from Télam.