Pablo Llarena, magistrate of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court and instructor of the case of the processes, has rejected “as manifestly unfounded” the fifth challenge with which the fugitive Carles Puigdemont intends to remove him from the matter, in this case because the judge gave his opinion on a possible amnesty during a conference at the Faculty of Law of Burgos in August. Llarena, after remembering that those “defendants in absentia” have tried to challenge almost the entire Criminal Chamber and a part of the Constitutional Court, estimates that the former president The fugitive wants to remove him for giving his opinion on the supposed amnesty law “which does not exist and may not come to exist,” and on which it will not be his responsibility to decide whether it is viable or constitutional or not. The magistrate understands that the claimants (Puigdemont, Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí) only want to delay a European arrest warrant against them until the European elections in June 2024, which would take the request requested to the European Parliament to lift the petition to the starting block. their immunity and be able to stop them.

The magistrate flatly rejects the challenge, in an order in which he recalls the sustained challenge strategy of the fugitives. In this case, they pointed out Llarena for a conference in which, according to the promoters of the incident, the judge “made statements about the eventual approval of an Amnesty Law that they would anticipate could try to prevent its application to the specific case, which would question its neutrality to continue with the instruction.”

More information

The judge explains that the conference was purely academic and that nothing was evaluated in it about the supposed amnesty law, nor was any position of the instructor advanced. “The current cause of recusal seeks the immediate removal of the instructor, speculating on my position in the face of a legal provision that does not exist and may never exist, so that consideration today lacks any relevance for the case,” he says.

In his speech in Burgos, Llarena spoke about various aspects of a possible amnesty for those accused of the processes. “If there is a constitutionally legitimate purpose that justifies us deactivating, as with a remote control, certain essential principles such as the separation of powers and equality before the law, well, let’s see,” he said. It is necessary to examine, he added, whether the reason for adopting this measure “justifies” the limitation of constitutional principles.

The order indicates that, if an Amnesty Law were ever promulgated, with material application criteria that do not even exist today, “it will not be up to the instructor to decide on the constitutionality of the norm, nor will it even be up to him to question its constitutional validity or the raising a question of unconstitutionality.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The judge emphasizes that the attempted challenge is flatly rejected as “manifestly unfounded”, since he considers that the only intention is “to delay any action by this instructor aimed at issuing a possible European arrest warrant, procedurally foreseeable, and to be able to complete a cause that is only pending the receipt of the investigative statement from the rebellious defendants.” In his opinion, he only intends to gain time by attempting a chain of challenges against all the judges who could decide on the aforementioned challenge.

This “obstantive” attitude, writes Llarena, only aims to reach the European elections next year. “If the recusants, with this or other procedural strategies, manage to reach the date of June 2024, without making it possible to effectively claim the jurisdictional cooperation of other countries, in which the escaped defendants have sought refuge, the request requested by this will decline. instructor to the current European Parliament of which they are part.”