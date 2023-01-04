Jaimie Vaes is entitled to two of the three expensive watches over which she and her ex, rapper Lil Kleine, argued. One watch remains in the possession of the rapper. The court in Amsterdam has decided this in a long-running conflict between the reality star and Jorik Scholten, as Lil Kleine is really called.

The case revolves around the distribution of several items, especially three expensive watches (two Rolexes and an Audemars Piguet) that are now in a safe belonging to the rapper, but which were once given to her by him. But during the hearing of the lawsuit about this, on November 14 last year, it also turned out to be about everyday items such as suitcases, a bag, a blender obtained from a sponsorship deal, a toaster, a kettle, a set of dishes, Playstation controllers. and decorative pillows.

The judge said Nov. 14 that he initially leans toward awarding at least two of the three watches to Jaimie, but gave both parties until the end of November to come to an agreement. That didn't work, so the judge had to make the decisions.

Gifted to son and to her

The decision has now been made. The court is of the opinion that Scholten donated one Rolex watch to Vaes on the occasion of the birth of their son and one watch (of the Audemars Piguet brand) to their son. This is evident from, among other things, photos and statements on social media. These two watches seized by Scholten must be returned to Vaes.

There is too much uncertainty about the third watch. Vaes also demanded that back, but that is rejected. Jaimie said she got that watch for her birthday, but it’s unclear exactly what watch it is.

Suitcases, toaster and sneakers

In response to Vaes' demand, Jorik Scholten demanded all kinds of other items back, from toaster to kettle. Vaes can keep part of that stuff, for another part Vaes and the rapper both get the chance to prove that they belong to her or him. For example, Lil Kleine must prove that the PlayStation 5 controllers and two suitcases belong to him and he must prove that she took them with her. Or she has to prove again that she got the suitcases. Jaimie Vaes has to pay her ex 250 euros for a pair of expensive sneakers (795 euros) that she sold. On the other hand, she can keep the crockery and a Louis Vuitton bag.

There is still some uncertainty about the toaster, kettle and blender. She used the stuff in her Instagram posts and there would be proof on paper. The judge gives her the chance to submit that evidence.

Scholten had also demanded compensation from Vaes for vandalism in his house. Damage was found after she left the house, but it is not certain that Vaes is responsible for this. Lil Kleine will have to provide proof of this. Jaimie Vaes is said to have left a note with the text ‘Go fuck yourself’, but the judge does not think that is enough to show that all the damage was caused by her.

Child lawsuit

In addition to the case about the items, January 17 is also a lawsuit about their child. Parental authority rests entirely with Jaimie, because both parents actually 'forgot' to arrange things properly when their son Lío was born. Lil Kleine demands a visitation arrangement with his son.

Reality star Jaimie Vaes (33) ended her relationship with Lil Kleine (28) at the beginning of this year. In February, images leaked showing how the rapper clamps Vaes’s head between a car door. She later reported assault. The investigation in that case is still ongoing.