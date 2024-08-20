Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2024 – 20:47

The Regional Electoral Court of Mato Grosso (TRE-MT) dismissed, upon request, judge Jamilson Haddad Campos, of the 1st Electoral Zone of Cuiabá, amid a process that called for his impeachment.

Sources close to the judge claim that he requested to be removed from his position to avoid any further strain. In a letter sent to Judge Maria Aparecida Ribeiro, president of the TRE, on Sunday, the 16th, Jamilson stated that he was requesting to be removed from his position to avoid “delays in the provision of jurisdiction”.

“Considering the urgent need to ensure the tranquility and transparency of the upcoming electoral process, especially given the start of electoral propaganda on this date, speed in judicial decisions becomes essential,” justified the judge.

When contacted, the Regional Electoral Court of Mato Grosso did not comment on the case. Judge Moacir Rogério Tortato assumed the position of head of the 1st Electoral Zone of Cuiabá.

Impediment request and contract

Judge Jamilson Haddad Campos was facing a lawsuit that could lead to his impeachment. The procedure was based on a contract he signed with the Mato Grossense Cultural Association, an organization specializing in cultural projects, to participate in a campaign against domestic violence and to raise awareness about gender equality.

It turns out that the project was sold to the Legislative Assembly of Mato Grosso, with the support of state deputy Eduardo Botelho (União Brasil), candidate for mayor of Cuiabá.

Jamilson has been working at the Electoral Court since February 2023 and, this year, he would judge actions regarding the municipal elections, including processes involving the candidacy of Eduardo Botelho, who contracted the project.

Wanted by Statethe judge informed, via press office, that he was hired by the Mato Grossense Cultural Association, before the election period and the signing of the agreement with the Legislative Assembly, to perform the role of academic coordinator of the project. He also stated that he did not participate in the negotiations of the funding agreement and that he was not aware that his name would be mentioned in the proposal sent by the social organization to the legislature.

The judge’s monthly salary in the project is R$25,000 gross, which adds up to R$250,000 for ten months of work, without discounts. The net amount is around R$180,000. He participates in lectures and videos.

The technical report used by the Legislative Assembly to justify the contracting of the project, without competition, was signed by lawyer Jacqueline Cândido de Souza. She is a commissioned legal advisor in the office of deputy Eduardo Botelho.

“This technical statement is in favor of the non-requirement of a public call for proposals,” the document states. The advisor states that there is “unfeasibility of competition” between social organizations and defends the “configuration of the opportunity and convenience of the administration in establishing the partnership.”

In September of last year, Judge Jamilson Haddad Campos was honored at the Legislative Assembly of Mato Grosso, based on a proposal presented by the deputy. The magistrate received the Marshal Cândido Rondon Commendation.

The judge has over a decade of experience in the Domestic Violence Court. He has received awards and honors from the National Council of Justice (CNJ), the body that administers the Judiciary, and from the Brazilian Bar Association in Mato Grosso (OAB-MT). He recently published the book “Domestic violence against women: a restorative and fraternal perspective”.

The request to impeach the judge was presented by journalist and lawyer Rafael Costa Rocha, press officer for federal deputy Abílio Brunini (PL), who is also running for mayor.

The offensive against the judge occurred after a provisional decision that ordered the seizure of pamphlets edited by the press officer, with publications against Eduardo Botelho, for negative advance propaganda. The decision was upheld by the TRE and by Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In his preliminary defense in the impeachment request, the judge wrote: “I emphasize that throughout my 25-year career in the judiciary, I have always strived for impartiality, legality and ethics in all my decisions. The present accusation of impeachment is unfounded and has no basis in procedural legislation. The attempt to link my professional performance to personal or political interests is an affront to the principles of judicial independence and procedural good faith. Furthermore, procedural legislation establishes objective criteria for characterizing impeachment, which are not present in this case.”