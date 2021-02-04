After the subrogation by Marcelo Martínez De Giorgi concluded, the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber carried out the draw to cover court 11 that belonged to the late judge Claudio Bonadio. This Thursday, Judge Julián Ercolini was appointed to be by one year in front of the position.

One year after Bonadio’s death, the Federal Court of Appeals proceeded with a new draw carried out with a manual bobbin case, to cover under the figure of surrogacy, the federal court 11.

On this occasion, Judge Daniel Rafecas – Alberto Fernández’s candidate to occupy the position of Attorney General of the Nation -, Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, and Judges Sebastián Casanello and Luis Rodríguez, who are already subrogate other courts, excused themselves from participating. thus limiting the options for the election in the coverage of the position.

In this way, the draw carried out this Thursday morning shortly after 11 It was made between the judges Julián Ercolini, Ariel Lijo, Sebastián Ramos, Marcelo Martínez De Giorgi and María Servini. It will, consequently, be the head of court 10 who will also be in charge of the office he held for more than twenty years, Claudio Bonadio, for a year.

Julián Ercolini, head of Federal Court 10, was responsible for prosecuting and sending Cristina Kirchner to oral proceedings in the case for the alleged directing of public works in favor of Lázaro Báez. These measures, which included multi-million dollar embargoes, were the motives of constant criticism from the vice president.

In addition, together with the prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita, they investigated the case for money laundering operations that meant another prosecution for the vice president along with her children Máximo and Florencia Kirchner. Those two investigations Hotesur (hotel firm) and Los Sauces (real estate), were elevated for oral debate by the same judge.

In the Courts of Comodoro Py, where the national political power involved in alleged acts of corruption in the exercise of public functions or outside of it is investigated, there are three of the 12 offices without their titular judge.

The 11th federal court, headed by Claudio Bonadio for more than two decades, was vacated after his death. The Buenos Aires Federal Chamber raffled the subrogation for one year again, and it will be covered in this way until a contest is called.

The list of vacant positions is broader. Last year Rodolfo Canicoba Corral resigned – former head of court six-, who in turn also substituted the office occupied by Sergio Torres, today a member of the Supreme Court of the province of Buenos Aires.

To those three free courts that are covered under this type of draw for surrogacy, that of Daniel Rafecas could be added, if the judge obtains the agreement of Congress to assume as Attorney General, that is, as head of the prosecutors.

In the Retirement Courts they coincide in stating that there was a similar situation in 2012, when there were four courts without their holders and judges Sebastián Casanello, Marcelo Martínez De Giorgi, Sebastián Ramos and Luis Rodríguez assumed, after the corresponding contest and approval of the Senate.

Comodoro Py’s situation is complex. Several judges suggest that it will take time to fill the vacant positions, because part of the process to do so depends on a political decision “with a government that was very critical of the jurisdiction and that is promoting a judicial reform that was never sent to Congress.”

To these vacancies in courts that have sensitive causes for both Kirchnerism and Macrism, other relevant ones are added: in the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber – responsible for reviewing the decisions of the twelve investigating courts – there is one of the two rooms that only it has a magistrate. This contest to fill the other two positions was already held during the previous administration, but progress was never made with the preparation of the order of merit among the candidates.

The crisis of the coverage of charges in the federal justice, is even greater. The numbers of the Council of the Magistracy show that to date there are 294 vacant positions out of a total of 988 total positions: 29.9% of the magistrates. With an aggravating factor: “preliminary studies have revealed an average delay of 1,327 consecutive days – that is, three and a half years – to fill a vacancy,” the documentation indicates.

