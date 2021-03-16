Judge Juan Carlos Gemignani objected to being certified the messages he sent to his colleagues in the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber for Women’s Day (8M), for which he was accused of being a sexist.

In addition, the magistrate announced that he could initiate legal action against the judges of that court if that were to happen.

Gemignani raised it this Tuesday through a letter that he presented to the president of the Cassation, Gustavo Hornos, during a meeting of the superintendency agreement that is also attended by the presidents of the different chambers of that court.

“In my capacity as judge of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, having learned of the existence of a request for the certification of messages from the WhatsApp Chat of the chamber, I have expressed my express refusal to proceed with the publicity of any form of the content of those communications, “said Gemignani in the text accessed by Télam.

The messages sent by the judge, who at the time declared the pact with Iran unconstitutional, had aroused the rejection of Cristina Kirchner.

Cristina Kirchner’s Twitter message for Judge Gemignani’s messages.

“I can not get out of my stupor: a judge of Cassation, who recently locked a secretary in an office, now addresses his female colleagues in this way on International Women’s Day,” said the vice president in her account of Twitter And he finished: “Until when? Or are they waiting for me to hit someone?”

She was joined by Alberto Fernández. “The most serious thing is to warn that in the hands of this type of magistrates is the fate of citizens’ rights. Addressing the changes that the Judiciary needs depends on all of us,” the President wrote in that social network.

This Tuesday, the judge surprised his colleagues by appearing at a meeting to which he was not summoned: He entered the agreement room with the text in hand and left it to Hornos before the eyes of the presidents of the different Cassation rooms who participated in the meeting, some in person and others virtually.

“Happy day to all !!! Especially for the criminals !!!”, began the supposed message to his colleagues for the 8M that already earned him a complaint before the Council of the Magistracy, a body chaired by Diego Molea, close to Kirchnerism.

Diego Molea, president of the Council of the Magistracy, has already denounced Judge Juan Carlos Gemignani. Photo Federico Lopez Claro

The request for certification had been formulated by the judges of Cassation Angela Ledesma and Ana María Figueroa who maintained that the content of those messages is “intolerable.”

In the official letter that Gemignani presented in the Superintendency agreement, he stated that “the content of these communications is considered part of the rights of privacy of correspondence in clear terms in Article 18 of the National Constitution “therefore” the disclosure of its content would constitute a very serious impact on the privacy of all those incorporated into this communication medium. “

Ana María Figueroa, one of the judges who requested the certification of the WhatsApp messages sent by Gemignani. Photo Pedro Lázaro Fernández

“In the event of the disclosure of any of those incorporated in the aforementioned communication medium, I will be forced to proceed to formalize pertinent actions against all who by action or omission contributed to such disclosure,” said Gemignani.

Before concluding the agreement meeting, the president of the Cassation told the presidents of the chambers of that court (Daniel Petrone, Alejandro Slokar, Mariano Borinsky and Carlos Riggi, who joined instead of his colleague Liliana Catucci) that he would evaluate how to proceed to leave a formal record of those communications that are already under the watchful eye of the Council of the Magistracy.

With information from Télam

AFG