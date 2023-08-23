In a harsh judgment, the Council of State has dealt with the way in which politicians now deal with victims of the benefits affair. Many parents are still waiting longer for a decision on their compensation than required by law. They therefore go to court, where things pile up. While the Cabinet and the House of Representatives, as legislators, could have foreseen that more time was needed to process the requests.
