Traffic fines that are challenged cost taxpayers’ money, according to the court in The Hague.

Mail from the CJIB, that doesn’t make anyone happy. Yet there is only one thing to do. Or actually two things. You can pay or you can object. The latter is even quite easy. There are plenty of companies that are happy to arrange this for you. Free and for nothing.

As an age-old saying goes: the sun rises for nothing. Of course, such consultancies do not do this out of charity. If they successfully challenge a fine, they can recover the costs from the losing party. So that’s the government.

The costs of the proceedings are not always in proportion to the effort put into it, it appears. For example, a consultancy firm recently challenged a €168 traffic fine for which an incorrect violation code had been entered. This is probably a routine job for them, but they can collect the legal costs of € 1,284.75.

The court in The Hague is completely done with it and decided to refuse this for “principle reasons”. According to the judge, it cannot be justified that almost € 1,300 in tax money goes to such an agency, while they would have very little work to do.

This story fits in seamlessly with the discussion that was already taking place about WOZ objectors. These agencies work in exactly the same way, but then they object to the WOZ value. At the beginning of this month, the government decided to tighten the rules in this area.

The subdistrict court in The Hague now wants the government to do the same when challenging traffic fines. They are not alone in this: an SP MP already asked a parliamentary question about this earlier this month. It is therefore possible that contesting traffic fines will soon become less attractive.

Source: NRC

This article Judge is completely done with traffic fines that are being challenged appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Judge #completely #traffic #fines #challenged