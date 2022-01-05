A video in which it is clearly seen how a judge kisses with a condemned in a detention center in the city of Trelew, in Argentine Patagonia, a veritable wave of indignation has awakened on social networks.

According to information from the newspaper ‘La Nación’, everything happened on December 29 in one of the rooms of the Provincial Penitentiary Institute (IPP) of the aforementioned municipality.

As recorded in the recording, Mariel Suarez, a 49-year-old criminal judge, apparently had a moment of intimacy with Cristian ‘Mai’ Bustos, a man who was sentenced to life imprisonment on December 23 for the alleged murder of a police officer in 2009.

As the hours passed, the striking of the event was added to the fact that Suárez had been one of the robes that was part of the Court that ruled the sentence against Bustos.

In fact, at the time of the verdict, the woman voted to dissent to life imprisonment and requested a lesser penalty for the inmate.

In the midst of the national uproar, the Superior Court of Justice of Chubut, to which Judge Suárez is related, ordered an internal investigation against the robed for her apparent participation in “Inappropriate behavior”.

“The proceedings are aimed at elucidating the circumstances of said meeting between a magistrate and a convicted person, the tenor of the meeting, its length and its characteristics, which may involve violations of the Public Ethics law and / or the Regulations General Intern of the Judicial Power “, said the judicial entity in an official statement.

So far no further details of the administrative process have been known.

The judge’s version

In a recent interview with the television news program of ‘La Nación’, Suárez denied that he had a romantic relationship with the condemned.

According to him, the unusual meeting took place within the framework of an investigation that is being carried out to write a book on the case and life of Cristian ‘Mai’ Bustos.

In that sense, from what she expressed, despite what can be inferred from the video, she simply “I was doing academic work”.

During the conversation, the accused emphasized that, in her opinion, “there was no kiss.”

“He insisted, he was very effusive about the proposal he was making (…) and for him it is something striking that someone offers to do a book, but it is not a sentimental relationship and it is not a kiss”Suárez added.

They initiated a summary against Judge Mariel Suárez, of #Chubut, after the dissemination of a video where he is shown kissing with an inmate who was convicted of the murder of a policeman. The magistrate was a member of the court that tried him and voted in dissent. pic.twitter.com/3i3KgyGRei – Carolina Villalba (@ carovillalba09) January 4, 2022

Waiting to know the evolution of the internal process, the disciplinary past Judge Suárez has deepened the scandalous aura that surrounds what happened.

According to the aforementioned media, the togada had been dismissed from her post in 2013 due to various reports of irregular actions. However, at the beginning of 2014, she was reinstated in her position as her sanction was considered an “arbitrary and untimely” decision.

