Florida.- Former President Donald J. Trump’s defense team tried this Friday to persuade the judge presiding over the national security documents case that she should dismiss the accusation, presenting an improbable argument that the special prosecutor, Jack Smith , was not properly appointed.

Such defense motions have routinely been rejected in federal cases involving special prosecutors.

However, the judge presiding over this case, Aileen M. Cannon, has given Trump’s request additional importance, holding hearings and allowing three outside lawyers on the court to present additional arguments about whether there is a constitutional mechanism for appointing to special prosecutors.

Trump’s team argued that the attorney general does not have the constitutional authority to appoint someone with the power of a special counsel.

“The text of those statutes really matters,” said Emil Bove, one of Trump’s lawyers. He also argued that Smith should have been confirmed by the Senate because his position is so powerful.

The prosecution responded that well-established precedents demonstrate that the attorney general has that power, citing a series of court decisions that uphold the special counsel’s investigations.

“We are interpreting the terms of the statutes in a manner consistent with the Constitution,” said James I. Pearce, a member of the special counsel’s team.

The questions Judge Cannon asked concerned language used in specific statutes, prior precedents, and excerpts from attorney statements.

At times Friday, the court seemed like a college seminar on the history of the Justice Department, national scandals involving special prosecutors and the various interpretations of the meaning of words in decades-old laws.

Judge Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, has indefinitely postponed setting a trial date.