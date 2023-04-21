Marcelo Malucelli, from TRF4, declared himself a suspect to analyze the resources of those being investigated in the second instance

O Judge Marcelo Malucelli, of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF4), asked this Thursday (April 20, 2023) to remove himself from the reporting of Operation Lava Jato processes. In the decision, the magistrate declared himself a suspect to analyze appeals from investigated in the 2nd instance.

The statement comes after Malucelli started responding this week to a lawsuit filed by the National Council of Justice (CNJ) to determine whether the magistrate failed to comply with a decision by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that suspended the investigation involving lawyer Rodrigo Tacla Duran, defendant in one of the Lava Jato processes.

When issuing a decision involving Duran, the judge was accused of having personal relationships with the family of Senator Sergio Moro (União-PR), a fact that would prevent him from analyzing the case.

“In view of the occurrence of circumstances subsequent to the date on which I took over the proceedings arising from this operation, pending before the Federal Court of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba/PR and which are related to the physical and moral integrity of members of my family, I declare my supervening suspicion, for reasons of intimate nature, to act in this and all other processes related by prevention, as of this date”says Malucelli.

Indictment

Last month, during a hearing with Judge Eduardo Appio, of the 13th Federal Court in Curitiba, Tacla Duran said he was the target of persecution for not accepting being extorted during the process in which he is a defendant.

Duran said he was contacted by a person who acted as an electoral supporter for Moro’s campaign and a lawyer linked to his wife, Rosangela Moro, who would have offered a plea bargain during the investigations.

From the mentions, Appio decided to send the case to the Supreme, the court responsible for analyzing issues involving parliamentarians with privileged jurisdiction.

After the disclosure of the testimony, the senator said that he is not afraid of any investigation: “since 2017 [Tacla Duran] makes false accusations, without any proof, save what he himself has fabricated.”.