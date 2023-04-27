By Tom Hals

WILMINGTON, Florida (Reuters) – When attorneys for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appear in court to defend their case against the Walt Disney Co’s, which accuses the Republican politician of using the state government as a weapon, they will see a familiar face. , although not always welcome.

US District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee has already struck down several laws that defined DeSantis’s conservative political agenda, including statutes that sought to limit speech by college professors, reduce protests and limit access to the ballot.

Walker was appointed to the federal court by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.

Disney sued DeSantis on Wednesday to block a state law that created an oversight board that Disney says will interfere with the planned billion-dollar development.

The dispute between the global entertainment giant and a possible candidate for the 2024 US presidential election began last year, when Disney criticized a law signed by DeSantis that prohibited teaching in the classroom about gender identity and sexual orientation for smaller children.

Disney alleges that a law imposing a supervisory board was punishment for voicing opposition to DeSantis’s classroom instruction law, known as the “Parental Rights in Education Act.”

The gender education statute, derided by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, has survived challenges in federal court before a different judge.

Walker blocked the “Individual Freedom Act”, which limited the speech of university professors, calling it “definitely dystopian” in an opinion that began with a quote from George Orwell’s anti-totalitarian novel “1984”.

In 2021, Walker blocked the Combating Public Disorder Act, which DeSantis signed into law after the 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of police.

Last year, the judge blocked a law signed by DeSantis that banned ballot drop-off points and prevented groups from offering food and water to voters waiting in long lines, causes championed by Democrats as a way to support voter turnout.

In some cases, the judge has already favored DeSantis’ position, turning down a block on the execution of a death row prisoner and dismissing some claims under the Individual Liberty Act.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington; Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles)