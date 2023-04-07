How did you feel about the content of this article?

Judge in charge of Donald Trump case received threats, says US press | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Judge Juan Merchan and his family received several threats through phone calls and emails, reported this Thursday American press vehicles. Merchan has been assigned to the trial of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in a case involving an alleged bribe payment to a porn actress.

Most of the threats and defamatory phone calls, which allegedly came from out of New York state and are under investigation, occurred within 24 hours of Merchan reading the 34 indictments filed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office against Trump on Tuesday. ).

After it became known that Merchan would be the judge who would read the indictments, Trump wrote on his Truth social network that the judge hates him.

Merchan, who emigrated to New York from Colombia with his family when he was six years old, previously participated in the trial of the Trump Organization, owned by the former president, for tax fraud. He oversaw a case against Steve Bannon, a political strategist and former adviser to Trump, and sentenced Allen Weisselberg, one of the most loyal men to the former president, to prison.

Prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who led the investigation against Trump, and officials in his office have also received threats, so the police have increased security for them.

According to the indictment, Trump ran a scheme to pay bribes for the silence of three people who could harm his presidential campaign in 2016, including porn actress Stormy Daniels, who would have had an affair with him years earlier – the former president denies all accusations.