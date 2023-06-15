













Judge Halts Microsoft’s Purchase of Activision Blizzard in Pursuit of Better Review | EarthGamer

All due to an order from US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley. This magistrate ordered this expected merger to be paused because it is ‘necessary to maintain the status quo’.

Countries like China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Ukraine, as well as the European Union itself, have approved the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Only the UK blocked it but the company appealed.

We recommend: Microsoft will have to pay a million-dollar fine for mishandling user data.

Corley’s decision is an extension of time to consider the deal. Purchasing is now restricted after 11:59 pm PT on the fifth business day after a ruling on a previous FTC petition.

Fountain: Activision Blizzard.

The FTC is the US Federal Trade Commission. It is the entity that is pending the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. So when will this merger get your clearance?

Based on Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley’s decision, it will be after the FTC’s petition is resolved. The case will be examined between June 22 and 23, while the trial in this regard will take place on August 2 of this year.

Microsoft has already made comments about the decision of the judge and the authorities. For the company this temporary order ‘makes sense’.

He even admitted that the courts are ‘moving quickly’ to move forward with the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

As can be seen, the company behind Xbox agrees that everything works in the most transparent and clear way possible. As for the FTC, it has to be decided at some point.

Fountain: Activision Blizzard.

The pause ordered by Judge Corley only adds some extra time before the US Federal Trade Commission decides whether or not to approve the purchase.

It is until well into July that the issue will be brought up again, and its verdict should be given at the beginning of August.

According to legal experts following the case, Microsoft can appeal if necessary in the same way that it did in the United Kingdom a few months ago.

Apart from Microsoft and Activision Blizzard we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.