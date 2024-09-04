Mexico City.- A federal judge has once again ordered the suspension of the session of the Chamber of Deputies to discuss and vote on the judicial reform initiative.

Martha Eugenia Magaña, Fifth District Judge in Morelos, granted a new suspension of office to a group of judges who won the competition for the new labor justice system so that they would not be affected by the ruling under discussion.

“The effects of the ex officio suspension granted are, so that: – The draft opinion regarding the initiative that reforms, adds to and repeals various provisions of the Federal Constitution…, discussed and approved on August 26, 2024, by the Constitutional Affairs Committee, does not have any effect for the complainants,” the resolution says. “Which implies that said particular project cannot be provisionally discussed and voted on by the Chamber of Deputies of the new legislature.”

The judge requested that the Chamber of Deputies and the Presidency of the Republic inform her within 24 hours about compliance with the suspension.

“In the understanding that alleging administrative issues or procedures is considered an evasion,” it was stated. The judges who filed this appeal, all of them still without affiliation, requested in their claim to declare article 186 of the Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies unconstitutional. This section allows the safeguarding of the projects that were ruled on by the Plenary of a previous Legislature, so that the new integration can vote on them. They also requested the suspension so that the current Congress does not discuss or vote on the draft opinion that was approved at the time by the previous legislature. Magaña resolved yesterday to grant the suspension and asked the District Court on Administrative Matters that is on duty to send an attorney to notify its ruling to the Constitutional Points Commission of the Chamber of Deputies and President Andrés López Obrador. After granting the precautionary measure, the justice administrator declared herself unable to continue with the processing of this appeal, because she said that she “has a personal interest in the matter, which is aimed at attacking the illegality of the way in which the project of reform of the Judicial Branch of the Federation was discussed and approved.” She even acknowledges in her resolution that she was one of the public servants who voted in favor of the suspension of work against “what she considers an affront to judicial independence.” This impediment will be referred to a collegiate court in Morelos, to decide whether she should effectively continue processing the appeal or whether it should be referred to another judge. With Magaña’s resolution, there are now three suspensions that have been granted against the judicial reform, two granted by said judge against the legislative process and another issued by Judge Felipe Consuelo Soto, which does not prevent the vote but does prevent the sending of the opinion to the state legislatures. Since the weekend, when the first suspension was granted, the coordinator of Morena in the Chamber of Deputies, Ricardo Monreal, anticipated that they were not going to abide by these judicial resolutions, because they are not only inadmissible and inappropriate, but also grotesque and ignorant. “This legislative majority categorically and energetically determines that it does not and will not submit to the jurisdiction of the court or courts that order it because they do not have the competence to do so, because the analysis and discussion and, where appropriate, approval of the opinion regarding the constitutional reform in judicial matters cannot be suspended,” he said.