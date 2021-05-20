The judge of the federal criminal cassation chamber Juan Carlos Gemignani asked the justice to declare unconstitutional a decision of the Council of the Magistracy of investigate a private chat of the court in the case in which he was denounced for sexist attitudes.

In a brief, presented by his lawyers Luis Velasco and Norberto Giletta, Gemignani said that “the measures that, covered under the character of” evidence “and under the protection of article 15 of the Regulation of the commission (of the Magistracy), violate my elementary constitutional rights of honor and privacy, guaranteed by art. 19 and 18 of our Magna Carta ”.

“Happy day to all !!! Especially for criminals !!!”, began the message in a private chat to his colleagues on March 8 for Women’s Day that earned him that complaint before the Council of the Magistracy, body chaired by Diego Molea, a militant of Kirchnerism.

In an appeal, Gemignani asked the Justice to “order the commission to leave those measures without effect”. Until a final judgment is issued, it requested that “the commission and the Body of Auditors of the National Magistracy Council be ordered as a precautionary measure.to suspension immediate in the production of these measures, which are already being carried out causing me irreparable damage ”.

He recalled that “as a result of journalistic publications that they pretend to give misogynistic content to an alleged demonstration made by me on March 8, 2021 in a private WhatsApp group that we created with my colleagues in the Chamber, various complaints were made against me before that commission ”.

On April 22, that commission “notified me of the beginning of these proceedings, and sent me a copy of them” and ordered “to make challenges or excuses, and without my intervention, the beginning of the production of evidence.”

Gemignani objected, at the beginning of the case, for the messages he sent to his colleagues in the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber for Women’s Day (8M), for which he was accused of being a sexist, be certified.

“In my capacity as judge of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, having learned of the existence of a request for the certification of messages from the WhatsApp Chat of the chamber, I have come to express my express refusal to proceed with the publicity of any form of the content of those communications, “said Gemignani.

The messages sent by the judge, who at the time declared the pact with Iran unconstitutional, provoked the repudiation of Cristina Kirchner. The vice president points out against Gemignani for that decision that stopped her Memorandum of Understanding with Iran.

“I can not get out of my stupor: a judge of Cassation, who recently locked a secretary in an office, now addresses his female colleagues in this way on International Women’s Day,” said the vice president in her account of Twitter And he finished: “Until when? Or are they waiting for me to hit someone?”

She was joined by Alberto Fernández. “The most serious thing is to warn that in the hands of this type of magistrates is the fate of citizens’ rights. Addressing the changes that the Judiciary needs depends on all of us,” the President wrote in that social network.

Diego Molea, president of the Council of the Magistracy, has already denounced Judge Gemignani in a case that is being conducted in that body.

