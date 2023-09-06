A federal judge ruled this Wednesday that the former president Donald Trump (2017-2021) acted with “real malice” by making a series of false statements about writer E. Jean Carroll in June 2019when she brought up allegations that Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, as part of that ruling, said the upcoming trial in Carroll’s civil lawsuit against Trump will only address the question of how much the former president should pay and current Republican presidential primary candidate to Carroll in money damages for defaming her.

A trial is scheduled to begin in New York on January 15, 2024.according to the 25-page decision of the United States District Court in Manhattan.

In May, the writer and journalist won a lawsuit against Trump for sexual abuse and defamationbut asked the judge for new compensation for the public mockery of the tycoon, an issue that will be resolved in the trial of January 2024.

The jury then also determined that Trump had to compensate Carroll with about 5 million dollars (about 4,667,375 euros) and (20,386,100,000 Colombian pesos)for the damage caused and to repair his reputation.

Parallel, the favorite candidate among the republicans has several open judicial cases for economic, national security and political issues.

EFE