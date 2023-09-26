A judge declared former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) responsible for one count of fraud in the civil process promoted by the New York State Attorney’s Officewho accused him of inflate your company’s assets for years to obtain better loan terms and other financial benefits.

In a decision issued this Tuesday afternoon, Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with the Prosecutor’s Office, which last week requested a partial summary judgment on the main charge in the case, that of fraud against Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, the Organization Trump and several associates, leaving six other crimes to be resolved in the trial scheduled for October 2.

The context of the case

New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed the lawsuit against Trump, his children and the Trump Organization.

James accuses them of having “deliberately” manipulated the value of the group’s assets – which include golf clubs, luxury hotels and other properties – to obtain more advantageous loans from banks or reduce taxes.

The Prosecutor’s Office was demanding $250 million in damages on behalf of the state, as well as prohibiting the former president and his family members from managing companies.

Donald Trump was also sentenced in May by a New York civil court to pay $5 million in damages to former journalist E. Jean Carroll after being found guilty of sexual assault in 1996.

Letitia James, Attorney General of New York. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/AFP

The other fronts that Donald Trump has with justice

However, this is not the only case that Donald Trump faces with justice.

Case 1: 2020 Elections in Georgia

This is the most recent, which was announced last August. The Georgia justice system indicted him on the 14th that month along with 18 other people for allegedly trying to alter the result of the 2020 elections in this key state in the south of the country.

The prosecutor in charge of the case resorted to a law in force in this state on organized crime that is usually used against gangs and that provides penalties of five to 20 years in prison.

Donald Trump after being arrested in Georgia and being charged with trying to alter the elections in that state. Photo: EFE/EPA/FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Case 2: Presidential 2020 and Capitol

Special prosecutor Jack Smith accuses him of undermining the foundations of American democracy by trying to alter the vote count in the presidential elections.

Trump is accused of “conspiracy” against the American State to obstruct an official procedure, that is, the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021 to certify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

Case 3: White House Archives

As he left the White House, Trump took boxes full of documents, even though a 1978 law requires all US presidents to send all their emails, letters and other work documents to the National Archives.

In January 2022, Trump returned 15 boxes. But federal police estimated that the former president probably had more at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

