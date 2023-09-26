Judge finds Donald Trump guilty of inflating the value of his company in New York

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Former United States President Donald Trump is 77 years old.
Former United States President Donald Trump is 77 years old.
The former president is accused of inflating his assets to obtain loans from banks.
A judge declared former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) responsible for one count of fraud in the civil process promoted by the New York State Attorney’s Officewho accused him of inflate your company’s assets for years to obtain better loan terms and other financial benefits.
In a decision issued this Tuesday afternoon, Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with the Prosecutor’s Office, which last week requested a partial summary trial on the main charge in the case, that of fraud against Trumphis sons Donald Jr. and Eric, the Trump Organization and several associates, leaving six other crimes to be resolved in the trial scheduled for October 2.
DEVELOPING…
