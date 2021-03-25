The former Supreme Court judge, Eugenio Zaffaroni, put the Argentine government in an uncomfortable situation by joining a request from different lawyers who ask for the release of Alex Saab.

East Colombian businessman, appointed as a front man for Nicolás Maduro and his apparatus of political and economic power is detained in Cape Verde and faces an extradition request from the United States, where he is accused of wash at least US $ 350 millions in an alleged fraud through the exchange control system in Venezuela. Saab was arrested last year in this island nation when in a private plane he was en route to Iran.

The point is that Zaffaroni, with an open Kirchnerist militancy even from his position as judge of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights – where non-governmental organizations and Argentine leaders are requesting that he be investigated – signed the request in favor of Saab, to whom the Government In fact, he fears him for the secrets he might reveal about the businesses that Kirchnerism and Chavismo maintained between 2003 and 2015.

There are even reports, although not confirmed by any documentation, that this obscure Saab businessman -whom Caracas is financing his defense, in an unusual fact since he is a businessman and not a formal official of the Venezuelan State- It could have participated in bond transfer operations that affect Argentina to international destinations.

“The undersigned request the Republic of Cape Verde to comply with its international obligations in the matter of human rights, since respect for the international courts of guardianship, guarantee and protection of rights is fundamental to guarantee an international community that respects the individual. ”, Says the group that defends Saab in the request published by the Venezuelan embassies in different parts of the world. Among the twelve figures who sign, several less known here, are Zaffaroni and former Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón, a friend of Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

Before citing the United Nations Charter of 1945, they remind the Court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) of certain regulations and affirm that it orders the “Immediate release of Mr. Saab, err in the extradition process initiated by the United States and proceed to financial reparation.”

The reasons that motivated Zaffaroni to defend this businessman are unknown. But the same coincided with the announcement made by the Government on Wednesday that it was withdrawing Argentina from the so-called Lima Group, a forum that also includes Brazil, Chile, Colombia and other countries in the region as a mechanism to pressure the Nicolás Maduro regime.

This differentiated Argentina from its Mercosur partners and also from Joe Biden’s government. Foreign Minister Felipe Solá said Thursday that the State Department was informed of the decision.

Zaffaroni is a fervent defender of the so-called ¨lawfare theory¨, the judicial persecution for political purposes, and in that sense he publicly defends both former president Kirchner, his former vice president Amado Boudou and the Jujuy leader of the Tupac Amaru, Milagro Sala.