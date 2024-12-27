The former president, who had previously charged against the magistrate, linking him to alleged political persecution, denies the facts of which he is accused.

Federal judge Julián Ercolini has summoned former Argentine president Alberto Fernández for February 4 in the case opened against the former president for sexist violence.

Fernández will appear at 11:00 in the morning in the Retirement Courts to testify in the case that began with the complaint of the former Argentine first lady Fabiola Yañez, reports the newspaper ‘Clarín’, for physical violence and harassment.

The former president, who had previously charged against the magistrate, linking him to alleged political persecution, has denied the facts of which he is accused.

“I’m just going to say that it is false and that what I am now accused of never happened,” he declared at the time, confident that he would be able to prove his innocence before Justice.