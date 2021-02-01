The Government enabled the return from Judge Eduardo Farah to the National Chamber of Federal Criminal and Correctional Appeals of the City of Buenos Aires, in accordance with the decree published this Monday in the Official Gazette that was signed by President Alberto Fernández.

The magistrate is linked to Kirchnerism for being the same one who freed the businessman Christopher Lopez and his partner Fabián De Sousa two years ago, who were detained in the framework of the case known as Oil Combustibles.

With this decision, Farah resumes the position he had left in 2018 after negotiating with the government of Mauricio Macri his transfer to another court.

According to him decree 53/2021, the Council of the Magistracy granted the magistrate’s request for reinstatement “taking into consideration the express statement of the judge that he has no interest in participating in the competitions aimed at filling the vacancies for which he was transferred.”

After that controversial ruling in 2018, Farah requested his transfer to the Council of the Magistracy. First he went to an Oral Court in Economic Criminal Matters and then to the Federal Oral Court 2 of San Martín.

But after the Supreme Court ruling on the transfers, the judge asked to return to Chamber II of the Federal Chamber.

Farah became a judge of Chamber II of the Federal Chamber in 2008. He acceded to this position by competition and his decree of appointment was signed by then-President Cristina Kirchner.

From there he remained under the tutelage of Javier Fernández, the former judicial operator of Kirchnerism with whom he was linked by a friendship. They had been schoolmates at Colegio Sagrada Familia.

His return was approved in the Plenary of the Council of the Magistracy with a large majority, with all the support of the ruling party and the representatives of the judges. But it was not the only strong decision the Council made. In the same session, he approved the shortlist that includes the lawyer Roberto Boico to fill another vacancy in the same Room II of the Federal Chamber.

So, the Government guarantees to have two like-minded judges in the strategic court that is in charge of reviewing the prosecutions of the 12 federal judges of Comodoro Py, who are in charge of investigating officials and politicians in corruption cases.

For Kirchnerism it is key that he return to his old position since that room currently has only one chambermaid, Martin Irurzun, with which they maintain strong differences.