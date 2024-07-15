Home page politics

Press Split

Former US President Donald Trump has achieved another legal victory. (Archive photo) © Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Legal bombshell for Donald Trump before the start of the Republican Party Convention: The criminal proceedings against him in the document scandal are set to end. But the last word has not yet been spoken.

Miami/Washington – In the affair surrounding the taking of secret government documents, the judge in charge has dropped the criminal proceedings against former US President Donald Trump. Judge Aileen Cannon announced this in Miami, Florida, and justified the decision with doubts about the legal appointment of the special investigator in the case. Special investigator Jack Smith can appeal the decision.

Trump was indicted at the federal level in the document scandal last year. In this case, he is accused of illegally retaining highly sensitive information from his time as president (2017 to 2021).

Trump’s house searched two years ago

In August 2022, the FBI searched Trump’s villa in Florida and seized several sets of documents classified as top secret. Trump is also accused of conspiring to obstruct the investigation: he is said to have tried to use employees to make material from surveillance cameras disappear and to have boxes of documents removed.

Trump pleaded not guilty when the charges were presented in Miami last year. His lawyers tried to stop the proceedings with various motions.

Judge Cannon, who is responsible for the document proceedings, was once appointed by Trump. In recent months, critics have accused her of dragging out the proceedings and processing applications in slow motion.

Legal back and forth

A few weeks ago, Trump was able to win another case before the Supreme Court. The US Supreme Court ruled that Trump enjoys extensive protection from prosecution for actions in his presidency. This decision does not have anything to do directly with the discontinuance of the proceedings in Miami – but it may have an indirect connection.

In a statement on the immunity ruling, Judge Clarence Thomas wrote that special counsel Smith was not lawfully appointed and therefore had no authority to prosecute Trump. Thomas’s text in the ruling did not indicate any immediate legal consequences.

In the indictment against Trump in Florida, however, Trump’s team had already put forward exactly this argument, which has been rejected by many experts. The statement by Supreme Court Justice Thomas is therefore considered highly unusual and was seen by many as a sign to Florida. dpa